Tiger Woods ‘happy’ to be home

Tiger Woods is home from hospital following his car crash.

The 45-year-old sports star underwent emergency surgery at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center — a Level 1 trauma center — after he was involved in a rollover crash just outside Los Angeles in late February and was later transferred to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continue his recovery.

And on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, the golfing legend revealed he’s now been discharged from the hospital in order to begin his at-home recovery.

In a statement, he said: “Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.

“I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods sustained serious leg injuries in the crash, which saw his SUV veer across two lanes and hit a curb before the car turned over.

The sporting icon needed to be cut from his vehicle after it had flipped over several times during the accident.

Shortly after undergoing surgery, a spokesperson for Woods confirmed the golf legend was “awake, responsive and recovering.”

In a statement on social media, the spokesperson said: “He is currently awake, responsive, and recovering in his hospital room.

“Thank you to the wonderful doctors and hospital staff at Harbor UCLA Medical Center, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, and the Fire Department.

“Your support and assistance has been outstanding.”

And Woods himself later took to social media to reach out to those who had sent him their support, including all the fellow golfers at the WGC-Workday Championship in Florida who donned red polo shirts to emulate Tiger’s signature look.

He tweeted: “It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”