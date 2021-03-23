Quincy Brown pays tribute to his mom Kim Porter

It’s been almost three years since Kim Porter unexpectedly passed on Nov. 15, 2018, and her eldest son, Quincy Brown, took the time to honor his mother during Women’s History Month with a partnership through Google.

Brown hit up Instagram and posted a touching tribute to his mother and remembered some of the first things she inspired in him.

“Kim Porter was coined the first lady of hip-hop, a trailblazer, a trendsetter for Black girls everywhere but for me she simply was my mommy,” he wrote. “She filled my life with a multitude of firsts and was there to give me hugs and kisses and just fill my life with pure unconditional love. I was a rebel growing up, you know. My thoughts were different, my ideas were different, especially from everyone else in school. But she was the first to let me know what separates me is what makes me that much more unique. That much more me.”

The actor and singer, who recently released his new single, “Escape,” also explained that it was Porter who encouraged him to reach for his dreams and never settle.

“She was the first to challenge my thoughts since she really knows me for me. She was also the first to teach me how to trust my instincts. Listen to my soul and as I grew, I feel like we had so much more in common than I ever thought. And some advice she gave me is to never settle because that’s just too easy. If you fail to plan, then you must be planning to fail. So, here’s to first.”

Brown then saluted all women and honored them for all they’ve accomplished and endured.

“To all the women around the world it’s because of YOU in every way which all things are possible. It’s the WOMEN for ME! Celebrating international women’s month by giving the one I love most a moment of reflection. I love you mommy,” he added.

