Bobby Brown speaks out angrily after son’s autopsy report released

R&B singer Bobby Brown is speaking out after the autopsy of his late son was released to the public.

As rolling out reported, Bobby Brown Jr. reportedly had traces of fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol in his system when he passed away on Nov. 18, 2020. The family attorney, Christopher Brown, quoted the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention when he said fentanyl is “80 times as potent as morphine and hundreds of times more potent than heroin.”

The “Every Little Step” crooner, 52, is angrily calling for the criminal prosecution of whoever gave his 28-year-old son the fatal doses of the powerful illicit drugs found in his system by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office.

“My family continues to mourn my son’s death. Street fentanyl has taken the life of so many people unnecessarily, and Bobby Jr. is another victim,” Brown said in a statement given to People magazine. “This epidemic is out of control and those supplying this lethal drug should be held responsible for the death and destruction that it causes.”

Brown Jr.’s mother, Kim Ward, was more specific regarding her feelings about the coroner’s findings.

“Bobby Jr. accidentally ingested a fatal amount of fentanyl on November 18, 2020. Bobby was not into drugs. Bobby was often easily influenced. This is a situation where he associated himself with the wrong people. My son is gone, and those who contributed to his senseless death should be held accountable,” Ward told People.

The media have confirmed that police launched an investigation, and its findings currently sit in the district attorney’s office in L.A. for possible criminal prosecution.