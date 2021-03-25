LeBron James to receive President’s Award at NAACP Image Awards

Lebron James, one of the greatest NBA players of the modern era as well as sports’ preeminent social spokesperson, will be bestowed the President’s Award at the 2021 NAACP Image Awards this week.

The live broadcast of the virtual 52nd NAACP Image Awards will take place on March 27, 2021, with comedic actor Anthony Anderson serving as the host for the eighth consecutive year.

James, a four-time NBA champion, multifaceted businessman and prolific philanthropist, has long been a prominent and outspoken person regarding issues of sociopolitical significance. Additionally, King James has been lauded for his major community contributions in his hometown of Akron, Ohio, including the founding of the I-Promise charter school and job training center.

According to the NAACP, “The President’s Award is presented in recognition of special achievement and distinguished public service, with previous recipients including Rihanna, Shawn ‘JAY-Z’ Carter, Jesse Jackson, Lauryn Hill, Soledad O’Brien, Colin Powell, Condoleezza Rice, and Muhammad Ali, among others,” the organization said in a statement obtained by rolling out.

“LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes of his generation, and through his work both on and off the court, has transcended beyond sports to become a cultural icon,” said NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, who will present the award to LeBron James.

“This is nowhere more evident than over the past year, where LeBron has used his platform to speak out on issues that were directly affecting the Black community including voting initiatives, police brutality, and racial inequality,” Johnson added. “LeBron epitomizes the type of leadership, sportsmanship, and commitment to social justice that we seek to highlight with our President’s Award.”