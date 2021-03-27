How to cure dry hands at home

Chances are your hands have lost some luster during this pandemic, and you have tried different over-the-counter lotions and oils only to leave your hands still feeling dry, itchy and your skin peeling. The coronavirus outbreak and the resulting sanitization protocols have been harsh on our skin. So rolling out has compiled a list of home remedies for pandemic hands.

Aloe vera calms the skin. It also has anti-bacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. Aloe vera is available at any grocery store. It works as a natural and safe moisturizer and is great on cuts and skin breakage.

Petroleum jelly locks in natural skin oils and is a barrier for the skin. It is probably in your house right now. If your hands are extremely dry, coat them in petroleum jelly and wrap them in plastic wrap then a pair of gloves for a couple of hours or even overnight. Repeat the same process for the feet as well.

Coconut oil is as safe and effective as petroleum jelly for treating dry skin. Using coconut regularly improves hydration and the number of lipid fats on the surface of the skin. Coconut oil contains saturated fatty acid that has emollient properties. An emollient is fat that works as a moisturizer by filling the gaps in the dry skin and thus making it smooth.

Sunflower seed oil improves hydration when used as a moisturizer.

Lemon juice works well when it comes to fighting dry skin. Lemon contains potassium that rejuvenates dry hands. The Vitamin C in lemon also fights signs of aging.

Honey moisturizes your skin and has anti-inflammatory properties. Honey is one ideal home remedy to treat dry skin. It’s completely safe to apply honey directly to the skin.

Oats make wonderful oat baths, by using raw or cooked oats in your bath water to help rejuvenate the skin. You can make a paste by mixing the oats with olive oil and then rubbing the mixture on your hands.