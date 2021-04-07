DMX’s family to make decision about rap legend after brain tests

The family of rap legend DMX may have to make some hard decisions after doctors perform critically important tests on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, to determine his level of brain function.

DMX’s manager, Steve Rifkind, told NBC News that the emcee remains on life support after being raced to the emergency room on Friday night, April 2.

The “Party Up (Up In Here)” hitmaker, born Earl Simmons, 50, suffered a heart attack that was sparked by a drug overdose at his New York home. First responders reportedly spent 30 minutes trying to revive him during which time DMX lost critical oxygen to the brain.

X remains in a coma. He was diagnosed as having no lung function and little brain activity when he was placed in the intensive care unit in critical condition at a White Plains, New York, hospital.

“DMX is currently on life support and in a coma. There are multiple people with inaccurate information about his well-being and it is not helpful and productive,” Rifkind told NBC News Tuesday evening. “Tomorrow he will undergo further tests on his brain function and his family will determine what’s best from there.”

NBC reports that the test will go a long way towards “determining DMX’s health outcome.”

Meanwhile, Rifkind and DMX’s family are deeply touched by the number of people who have shown up at the hospital to support the rapper as he clings tenuously to life.

“We appreciate your prayers and support,” Rifkind said.