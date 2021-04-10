Is the way you sleep causing weight gain?

The loss of sleep leads to hormone imbalance. That hormone imbalance can affect hair loss, mood, cravings and weight, according to Women’s Health magazine. Rolling out made it a mission to find the best things to do to get a good night’s sleep, because sleeping properly is important for health and maximum weight loss.

1. Sleep with lights off

Health.com says it is best to sleep in a cool dark room. Keep the room below 70 degrees and keep all lights off. Exposure to even a small amount of light can cause you to gain weight. The reason is cortisol, a.k.a. the stress hormone, rates high when exposed to light, according to The American Journal of Epidemiology. Also, keep cellphones and electronic gadgets turned off and three feet away from where you sleep.

2. Make sleeping rituals

Write a to-do list for the next day, read a book, pray or chant. Rituals will help signal to your body that it is time to rest, according to Sleep Foundtion.org.

3. Stop eating after dinner time

According to The Sleep Doctor.com, allow your food time to process and your organs time to rest and repair. Try to stop eating after dinner. Study “intermittent fasting” for more information.

4. Do calm activities at night

Only do light stretching, like yoga in the late evening, according to Thehealthline.com. High-impact exercise – like cardio – raises your body temperature, affects hormones, and makes it harder to fall asleep.

5. Sleeping without clothes

It is healthy to sleep naked. Clothing can raise your body temperature and has been shown to reduce the secretion of melatonin, reports Medical News Today.

6. Get enough sleep

Web Md recommends seven to eight hours of sleep a night. A lack of sleep increases cortisol, hunger hormones, and decreases growth hormone, serotonin, and leptin – all increasing the risk of weight gain.

7. Follow a schedule

Try to go to sleep at 11:00 p.m. nightly, according to Harvard University. Do not make it a habit of staying up late. The later you stay up, the more likely you are to eat and snack, throwing off your metabolism. The early morning hours (starting at 2 a.m.) are also when cortisol naturally begins to increase.

8. Sleep with music

The Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine demonstrated in a study that sedative music can help trigger deep sleep. Try healing frequency music, binary beats or nature soundscapes.

9. Breathe in relaxation

The National Library of Medicine found aromatherapy helps enhance sleep quality, especially, peppermint, lemon, and lavender. Use an oil diffuser or put a few drops in boiling water and steam before bedtime.

10. Use herbal teas with no caffeine or sweeteners

Drink tea such a chamomile or valerian root before sleep, according to Healthline.com