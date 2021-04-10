YG and retired NBA baller Baron Davis team with K-Swiss for sneaker campaign

Rapper YG has partnered with K-Swiss to spearhead the Classic LX sneaker campaign. The commercial spot launches the Compton Country Club campaign, paying homage to the brand’s history as a heritage tennis brand.

The ad campaign also features Day Sulan, d3szn, Mitch and Tay2xs who are signed to YG’s 4Hunnid record label. The campaign was produced by former NBA baller Baron Davis’ production company, SLiC Studios, with YG as the creative director.

“K-Swiss is part of the LA culture. If you grew up in the city and were born in the ’80s and ’90s, you know about K-Swiss. It’s a staple of the culture,” explained the “FDT” rapper in a statement to Vibe.

The partnership between K-Swiss and YG will include more exclusive designer sneaker launches throughout 2021. The K-Swiss Classic LX is available now at Foot Locker, Footaction, and Champs and retails for $49.99.

“While the idea of the country club is old-fashioned, the idea of being smart, wealthy, and elite is still very much alive,” says K-Swiss president Barney Waters. “The people who embody this now are today’s entrepreneurial youth, taking matters into their own hands and creating their own success[es]. This is the modern concept of a country club, but done our way and open to everyone.”

K-Swiss also worked with Davis to tell his story as part of a documentary called Dreamers and Doers. The 14-minute documentary, part of the Compton Country Club campaign, is written and directed by Davis. The documentary illustrates how Los Angeles has been a breeding ground for young talent to thrive against the odds and succeed in their respective fields through hard work, creativity and determination.

