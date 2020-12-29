Master P and Baron Davis in talks to buy Reebok

Master P might be making another power business move next year. It seems he and former NBA star Baron Davis are in talks and hope to purchase the iconic shoe brand Reebok. According to Forbes, Adidas owns the struggling shoe brand and is looking to sell it for around $2.4 billion.

The Colonel of the No Limit tank told the business outlet, “As we focus on turning Reebok into a lifestyle brand not just a basketball brand, our most important initiative will be to put money back into the community that built this company.”

Adidas purchased Reebok in 2005 for $3.8 billion and the brand has steadily decreased in popularity and performance. Davis was also endorsed by Reebok during his playing career and wants to see the brand reemerge to prominence.

He also told Forbes, “I think Reebok is being undervalued. I left Nike as a 22-year-old kid representing myself and made the jump to Reebok, which took a chance on me as a creative and as an athlete. I want the people I know athletes, influencers, designers, celebs to sit at the table with me.”

Reebok was the first major shoe company to sign music artists to endorsement deals. Some of their groundbreaking launches included shoes from Jay Z, 50 Cent and Pharrell Williams.

Forbes also revealed in the interview that Davis and P have plans for Black designers as well and want to give smaller shoe companies the opportunity to be distributed by Reebok.

In related news, Master P has developed his own ABC book to teach kids the fundamentals of learning, called Miller Penguins Team. Created to give children ages 2-8 an early start, P said on his Instagram, “Education is key. Planting seeds for the next generation! Miller Penguin team ABC’s, cartoon, and video game coming soon.”

The book also includes all his children as characters in the learning series.

Image source: Instagram – @masterp