Tech CEO Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene raised over $1M to start her company ‘PopCom’

Dawn Dickson-Akpoghene is the CEO of PopCom, an automated retail company that uses facial recognition, artificial intelligence (A.I.) and blockchain technology to help retailers collect valuable customer insights. The first customer relationship management (CRM), data, and analytics software provider for unattended retail, PopCom has developed technology to make kiosks and vending machines intelligent through data and analytics at the point of purchase. As a serial entrepreneur with over 16 years of experience in marketing and business development, Dawn launched four successful cash flow positive companies since 2002. Her most recent ventures include Flat Out of Heels (rollable flats for women to get relief from painful heels), and PopCom, after identifying a need to make vending machines more intelligent.

Rolling out recently spoke with Dickson-Akpoghene ahead of the Seagram’s sponsored women’s empowerment tour: “Cocktails and Conversations”, that will be held virtually on Saturday, April 24 at 7pm ET. Dickson-Akpoghene will be speaking on ‘starting, maintaining and succeeding in business’, along with fellow panelists Beatrice Dixon, CEO The Honey Pot Company, and Necole Kane, founder of xoNecole. You can find more information and register for the event by visiting https://tinyurl.com/swsSEccc.

Briefly describe what you do.

I am a lightworker, serial entrepreneur, inventor and investor. I have started five cash flow positive companies since 2001 and I hold a patent on a vending machine I invented. I am currently the CEO of PopCom, an automated retail technology company with a software solution to revolutionize vending machines. I am also the founder and executive chairman of Flat Out of Heels, where we sell rollable ballet flats for women to wear on the go, especially when our feet hurt after wearing heels for hours. I am considered by many to be a pioneer in the equity crowdfunding industry, I am the first female founder to raise over $1M in a crowdfunding campaign. I also coach, mentor and advise entrepreneurs, and I have invested in 14 startups personally.

What would you consider to be your superpower?

My superpower is helping to connect people to their higher selves and to their tribe, and building communities.

How do you define success and how would you suggest going about it?

Success to me is setting a goal and achieving it. I measure myself against my own personal best and my own goals. I believe in celebrating every win, no matter how small.

What does it take to thrive in business?

Focus, faith, tenacity, and patience are the words that stand out to me when I think about what it takes to thrive in business. It comes down to never giving up and always believing in yourself. Confidence goes very far.

How do you balance business and family?

I prioritize and really focus on time management. I schedule everything, even family outings, so I make sure everything and everyone important in my life has a place.

How do you stay centered during this time of COVID and what was your source of strength during this time?

[I credit] my understanding of history and realizing that COVID and the conditions we were living under were only temporary. Knowing that this was not the first major global health or economic crisis that we have overcome, and it won’t be the last [also helped me]. I just focused on pivoting my company and brands to adapt to and thrive in the changing world we are living in.