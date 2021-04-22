Digital Underground legend Shock G dead at 57

Digital Underground’s frontman Shock G was reportedly found dead in a Tampa hotel room on Thursday, April 22, 2021.

According to TMZ, Shock G’s father, Edward Racker, delivered the news and there were no signs of trauma. The cause of death is unclear at this juncture. Racker did allow that authorities will conduct an autopsy in an effort to learn more about how the iconic Oakland rapper died.

Known primarily for his seminal hit, “The Humpty Dance,” which featured his alter ego, Humpty Hump in 1989, Shock G’s creativity was one of his most celebrated attributes. His ability to develop a new persona then seemingly live in his shadow, spoke to his unselfishness, as did his formation of DU – one of Oakland’s most celebrated hip-hop groups ever.

RIP Shock G 🥺 https://t.co/1l7lEJIoy0 — Big Wavey 🥶 (@wavey_guwop) April 23, 2021

Shock is also credited by many for discovering Tupac Shakur and more importantly, giving the fiery emcee an opportunity to shine. After spending time on tour as a backup dancer, Shakur eventually broke through with a powerful verse on Digital Underground’s “Same Song” in 1991. The two collaborated again on Tupac’s smash hit, “I Get Around,” and Shock executive produced Pac’s debut solo album, 2pacalypse Now.

Under his stewardship, Digital Underground released six full-length albums between 1990-2008.

Shock G was 57.

RIP to a true Bay Area legend.

So many homies in the cementery, shed so many tears.. R.I.P. Shock G pic.twitter.com/Tf411EbwYU — Makaveli (@MakaveliRabbit) April 23, 2021