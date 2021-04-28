Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon The Chef dropping autobiography

Wu-Tang Clan’s Raekwon The Chef has always been wicked with his pen and now he’s bringing those talents to the publishing world. Fresh off his Verzuz battle last month with his partner in rhyme Ghostface Killah, Raekwon will be releasing a detailed work on his career called From Staircase to Stage: The Story of Raekwon and the Wu-Tang Clan. The book will be co-written by Anthony Bozza and will explore his artistic rise from the streets of Park Hill in Staten Island to he and his crew becoming international superstars.

Rae made the announcement on IG last night, April 26, and asked fans to pre-order the book which will be available on Nov. 9 from Simon & Schuster.

“A story of a kid from Staten Island who faced countless adversities to then connect with one of the biggest hip-hop groups on the planet!!! To my Fans across the globe…. this is my story to you …. I need y’all to grab this,” he captioned on Instagram.

The 320-page book will reveal several secrets behind Wu-Tang hits like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Protect Ya Neck” and the effort they had to exert in order to become one of the first hip-hop groups to enter the mainstream. Rae will also discuss his spirituality and fatherhood as well as creating his masterpiece Only Built 4 Cuban Linx, along with his other solo endeavors.

The second season of “Wu-Tang: An American Saga” is also currently being filmed throughout New York. The show follows the formation of the Wu-Tang Clan in the early 1990s and debuted on Hulu in Sept. 2019. COVID-19 put the series on hold. The drama features Ashton Sanders, Shameik Moore, Dave East and Erika Alexander.

In 2018, fellow Wu-Tang Clan member U-God published his own autobiography as well called RAW: My Journey into the Wu-Tang.