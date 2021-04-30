Beyoncé and Michelle Williams watched Kelly Rowland give birth on Zoom

Kelly Rowland‘s Destiny’s Child bandmates watched her give birth via Zoom.

The 40-year-old singer and her husband Tim Weatherspoon welcomed son Noah into the world in January and were keen for their family to share in their special moment, including her “sisters” Beyoncé and Michelle Williams.

Rowland — who also has 6-year-old Titan with her spouse — told “PEOPLE (The TV Show!)”: “We had our family join on Zoom. They were able to see Noah come into the world. It was beautiful.”

Among others on the Zoom were Weatherspoon’s mother and Beyoncé’s mom, Tina Knowles.

The “Coffee” singer also hailed Beyoncé and Williams as “awesome, awesome, awesome, awesome” aunts to her sons and told how they rushed to meet Noah in person as soon as they could.

She said: “They met him immediately.”

The “Dilemma” hitmaker previously spoke of how overwhelmed with love she felt when her bandmates met her son for the first time.

She said: “The girls were literally over here at the house just recently and when they met the baby, it was like another part of my heart just … being able to share space with Michelle and Bey is truly a gift.”

And she described their enduring friendship as “really a gift” because it’s so rare in the music industry.

She said: “[It is] really a gift because we’ve known each other for so long and the industry doesn’t really make friendships.

“And I’m just so grateful for them and they are a highlight of my life. Not professionally, but our friendship and our sisterhood — you’re going to make me cry.”

Rowland has also admitted she values their friendship more than any of their musical achievements.

She said: “I always say with Destiny’s Child, the singing together and winning awards and everything like that is great, but the friendship that we share still to this day … I can’t even tell you.”