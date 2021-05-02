Irv Gotti issues apology for harsh comments about DMX

Irv Gotti learned the hard way about the old axiom that “timing is everything.”

The former Murder Inc. impresario was deluged with angry and hateful messages when he claimed publicly that legendary lyricist DMX died from crack cocaine and fentanyl overdosing. Exacerbating the situation is that Gotti made the statement during an interview with Chicago’s 107.5 WGCI last week in the relatively immediate aftermath of DMX’s passing.

“They said it was a bad dose of crack, and they said some drug fentanyl was mixed in with the crack and that’s what made him overdose,” Gotti told the radio station. “Then when he got to the hospital, he got diagnosed with COVID and he couldn’t breathe. You know that COVID messes with your respiratory system, so that’s why he had to get hooked up to the ventilator. But they said before he did, he was brain dead.”

Swizz Beatz slammed Gotti, saying in the comments section of the radio station’s Instagram post: “Bozo moves can’t lie,” while Fifty asked rhetorically “This guy is a idiot … did he just say DMX died from smoking crack and fentanyl! why would he say that?”

Gotti finally took to Instagram on Saturday, May 1 to express his contrition to his 710,000 followers for those ill-timed remarks.

“Now everything I said had already been reported in the media,” he said. “Everything I said had been out there already. I did not break anything I said. But you know what, I understand. No one wanted to hear it from me. And for that I am truly sorry. To ever make people think I don’t love my n—- X.”

Gotti concluded the long IG post saying his love and devotion to Dark Man X’s legacy is “unconditional” and everlasting.

“I apologize for talking out of turn,” he continued. “The love I have for X is nothing but genuine, unconditional love. Just look at our history. Really look at it. And there is no way you can think that. Love you X.”