12-year-old rapper That Girl Lay Lay shares worldly views on wealth (video)

With millions of views on YouTube and an official co-sign from the legendary emcee, Bun B, 12-year-old rapper, That Girl Lay Lay’s career is moving in the fast lane and she can’t even drive yet.

The Houston-bred youngster recently released new song-video for the upbeat single, “Rich,” which features the aforementioned UGK icon, Bun B. The content, however, is not what you might be thinking.

Instead of yapping about what she has (even though she sports a fat link chain throughout the visual), Lay Lay touches on a variety of topics that speak to her desire to accumulate wealth by the time she reaches adulthood. Lay Lay also delivers messaging consistent with the Black Lives Matter movement, where she brazenly asks the police to leave the kids be while they play on hopscotch, tag and other playground games. With respect, she also offers, “We don’t want no smoke with the police.”

Bun B checks in providing wise rhetoric in which he spells out the many duties parents take on when raising their children. He emphasizes the sacrifices it takes on either the part of the child or the adult to ensure the former has an opportunity to be “Rich” one day.

Check out the video for “Rich” ft. Bun B below.