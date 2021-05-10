Fans defend Phylicia Rashad after she’s trashed for ‘enabling’ Bill Cosby

 Skip to content

By Terry Shropshire | May 10, 2021 |

Phylicia Rashad (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / lev radin)

Battle lines were drawn when a Twitter user trashed Phylicia Rashad for being honored on Mother’s Day.

Rashad trended early Sunday, May 9, 2021, as a multitude of fans continues to exalt her as arguably the greatest TV mom of all time. The regal Rashad played the elegant wife Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” from 1984 to 1992 and then on “Cosby” from 1996 to 2000.

One Twitter user, however, was repulsed by the throngs fawning over Rashad and ripped into the esteemed actress, albeit by curiously using her TV name to make her point, TMZ reports.

This was all the prodding the Black Twitter battalion needed to quickly get into war formation against tweeter Lisa Talmadge.

“I’ll flip this whole table over bout Mrs. Phylicia Rashad, go play with somebody else,” another Twitter user wrote.

Even a survivor of sexual assault jumped on Talmadge for the reckless tweet.

“This is dismissive and unacceptable,” the person penned on Twitter, according to the New York Post‘s “Page Six” column. “As someone who has liked and admired your work and passion, and as a survivor myself, this doesn’t help anyone. You deliberately dehumanized a woman by referring to her as a fictional character. You accused her of specific actions.”

The blowback was so fierce that Talmadge deleted the tweet. She remains undeterred in her stance, however, and returned later on Sunday to defend herself, “Page Six” states.

“I’m sorry people don’t like me today but my allegiance will always be with the survivors and I will always side-eye all the enablers,” Talmadge said before also deleting the post after she incurred Twitter’s wrath once again.



