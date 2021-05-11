Marsai Martin to star in new scripted podcast series ‘Free to Fall’

“Black-ish” star Marsai Martin is entering the podcast arena and will lead the scripted series “Free to Fall.” According to Deadline, Martin will star in and is executive producing the upcoming audio series along with production company Scripty. Martin voices 16-year-old Rory Vaughn, who after her acceptance into an elite boarding school, uncovers a powerful secret society with mysterious connections to her late mother.

The podcast is based on the Young Adult novel of the same name written by Lauren Miller. The story centers around Rory, who begins questioning society’s reliance on the decision-making app Lux, and instead, starts listening to the inner voice she’s been taught to ignore—a choice that leads her to uncover a truth neither she nor the world ever saw coming.

Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Talitha Bateman, Jahking Guillory and Jason Genao will voice the series as well.

“We’re incredibly passionate about using podcasts to champion bold, original series from talented, up-and-coming creatives,” Scripty’s CEO Katie Christian told Deadline.

“The goal with each of our podcasts is to take risks, have fun, and build audiences for the stories we believe in. ‘Free to Fall’ is the story of a young woman learning to quiet the outside noise and listen to her own intuition. Bringing this project to life with Marsai, who so fully embodies the courage and perceptiveness of our protagonist, is a dream come true. We can’t wait for the world to listen,” she continued.

Victoria Vida, McKinley Freeman, Shaun J. Brown, Joel Swetow, TC Carson and Jamye Joseph round out the voice cast.

In related news, the young Hollywood mogul will be executive producing Girls Inc.’s inaugural film festival. The virtual event will be held on June 13 and will feature live and pre-taped appearances and showcase a series of short films spotlighting “an aspiring group of girls and young women who represent a new generation of leaders and change.” According to Girls Inc.’s website, the films that will be screened were shot by leading female directors and feature young ladies in the organization.

Tickets and more information can be found at girlsinc.org.