For those who don’t know, or didn’t hear us the first time, rolling out has stated in previous reviews that the Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat is a fast and fun car to drive! The 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is no different. Well, frankly speaking, there are a few things that make the new 2021 Charger Hellcat Redeye supreme to its predecessors. For starters, this street-legal race car can burn up the road with its ridiculous 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. That’s crazy, but it’s also awesome!

With just a tap of the accelerator, the Charger Redeye can accelerate to 60 mph in about three seconds and it tops out at 203 mph. Make no mistake about it, the 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye is a fast car enthusiast’s dream.

Under the hood, Dodge put a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine. There was a redesign of the hood to house a larger cold air scoop and two heat extractor vents. Rolling out drove an 8-speed automatic, which worked quite well with this beast of an engine in the Redeye.

The Charger Hellcat Redeye is not known for its fuel efficiency. The EPA rates this beast of a car at 12 miles per gallon in the city and 21 mpg on the highway. The sticker price also comes with a gas guzzler tax of $2,100.

If you are interested in the Redeye option, the upgrade is just $8,600 on the standard Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. This includes a 220-mph speedometer along with other cool and unique badges. You have options of colorful brake calipers to show the beauty of the Hellcat Redeye.

To go along with the need to speed, the Hellcat comes with a Uconnect infotainment suite that is featured on an 8.4-inch in-dash screen. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard.

The Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye is in a class of its own. Charger aficionados already know this car. The only thing they may not know is the cost! The 2021 Charger Hellcat price starts around $69,995. Add on the Hellcat Wideboy for the Redeye option, which ups the price by $8,600, and don’t forget the gas guzzler tax of $2,100 that puts the cost around $82,190. There are other upgrade cost options, such as the color and those dreamy destination fees.

All in all, the 2021 Dodge Charger Hellcat Redeye is not for the faint at heart. If you love speed and have the bag to secure this beast of a car, the cost is well worth it!