The 2020 Charger SRT Hellcat is a street-legal race car that’s fun to drive

Make no mistake about it, the 2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody is a fast and fun car to drive. The Hellcat is a street-legal race car! So, if you are into fast cars, the Charger Hellcat is worth considering.

The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody commands attention. From the novice to Charger aficionados, one cannot help but notice the new stylish wide body of the Hellcat. Along with looks, there are plenty of oohs and aahs once the engines rev up the 707 horses under the hood. This beast of a car can reach a top speed of 196 miles per hour. The Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody maintains its rank as reigning champ as the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world.

This basic sedan is more than a family car. Dodge packaged the Charger with a supercharged 6.2 liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine with 707 horsepower. After a week of driving on the streets, as well as a few control-launch starts (I did zero-60 mph in 3.5 seconds) this Charger widebody is a pure muscle car.

Click continue to see the Hellcat in action and to learn more about its various options.