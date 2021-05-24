Hollywood A-listers to attend tribute show honoring comedy legend Paul Mooney

A collection of comic legends and current comedic superstars are set to descend on the Laugh Factory outside Los Angeles for a final tribute to the late iconic jokester and writer Paul Mooney on Thursday, May 27, 2021.

According to The Grio, none other than all-time box office comedy king Eddie Murphy and current box office prince Kevin Hart have agreed to appear at the club, known as Mooney’s “second home,” in Hollywood, California.

Tiffany Haddish’s schedule won’t permit her to appear in person, but the Girls Trip star reportedly will provide a tribute video for the influential and multitalented Mooney.

Mooney, who was famously acerbic and bodacious on stage, was a best friend of lionized comedian Richard Pryor and wrote material for some of Pryor’s best concerts. Mooney also was a writer for some of the most beloved sitcoms and shows in urban American history, including “Sanford & Son,” “Good Times” and “In Living Color.”

Mooney’s two surviving sons will also take the stage to give their father a fitting send-off in the spot where he first appeared back in 1979.

Dave Chappelle, whose groundbreaking “Chappelle’s Show” helped introduce Mooney to millennials through famous skits like “Ask a Black Man” and “Negrodamus,” has yet to confirm if he will be in attendance.