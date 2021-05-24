Young Noble of Tupac’s group The Outlawz suffers massive heart attack

Young Noble, a member of Tupac’s crew and rap group The Outlawz, recently suffered a massive heart attack. On Sunday, May 23, 2021, he shared with his fans on Instagram that he was on the road to recovery. The “Hail Mary” rapper revealed that he almost died as well during the traumatizing experience.

“Thank you to all my luved ones who been praying for me I had 1 of the worst days of my life yesterday I had a serious heart attack but God is too good & the amazing doctors brung me back an they getting me right.. I plan to put everything in my life on hold while I recover an get my health all the way right…,” he wrote. “This will only make me stronger I’m grateful for a second chance an I beg y’all please please please take your health serious all the unhealthy living an stress catches up sooner than later! #OutlawLuv #GodIsGood #HealthIsWealth.”

The 43-year-old rapper born Rufus Cooper III also shared on IG last month that he had been having some health issues and that his blood pressure was extremely high. He revealed that information from a hospital.

“Stayin on top of my doctor visits my blood pressure is goin down for sure I just want to be healthy, strong ,happy & ALIVE,” the former Death Row Records artist wrote in April. “Thank you to everyone who been messaging me an checkin on me since I made that post the other day but please don’t worry about me im good & extra blessed an I plan to be around for many moons to come! An even then I will still live forever I’m an Outlaw Immortal or maybe y’all forgot! Y’all have a blessed day an please take care of yourselves!!”