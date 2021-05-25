T-Pain entering the podcast arena

T-Pain is the latest musician to enter the podcast game and will soon be launching Nappy Boy Radio, a podcast-video series. The “I’m Sprung” hitmaker recently closed a deal with LiveXLive Media’s podcast platform PodcastOne. Launching June 3, Nappy Boy Radio will feature conversations between T-Pain and the likes of Peyton List, Xolo Maridueña, Jacob Bertrand, and Joe Seo from “Cobra Kai,” Mike Tyson, Lil Jon, Steve-O, Jazzy Pha and Slim Jxmmi.

The “Rappa Ternt Sanga” revealed that the concept came about after realizing that the late-night conversations that he was having with successful friends should be recorded. T-Pain plans to switch the conversation topics a bit and will include discussions on music, gaming, exotic cars, tech, and alcoholic beverages and the show will be recorded in his new state-of-the-art podcast studio.

“Too many conversations and interactions I was having with various people kept ending in the same way, with me saying ‘damn, we should have recorded that,’ so we decided to do just that and launch the Nappy Boy Radio podcast. Partnering with PodcastOne, a company that is talent first, was a no-brainer for us,” said T-Pain in a statement to Deadline.

The auto-tune king has been making his presence felt this year with his contribution to the Tom and Jerry blockbuster film as the voice of the Tom and will be releasing a book with beverage professional Maxwell Britten. Dubbed Can I Mix You a Drink: 50 Cocktails From My Life & Career, it will be released on September 14.

On the music tip, T-Pain and pop sensation Kehlani also joined forces this month and flipped his classic “Buy U A Drank” for their new smash, “I Like Dat.” The new track tells the inebriated story from a woman’s perspective. Check out the lyric video to the new single on the following page.