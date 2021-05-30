Quad Webb shows you how to make the perfect orange glazed salmon salad

Miss Quad Webb is a chef, author, talk show host, entrepreneur, and star of bravo’s Married to Medicine. She recently collaborated with Seagram’s Escapes and Rolling Out for Cocktails and Conversations, a conversation with female influencers and entrepreneurs who shared business tips and recipes ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend. This was the third installment of Seagram’s virtual 2021 Empowerment Tour, and was held on Friday, May 21 at 7pm ET. The event featured esteemed African American women influencers in the food industry, including bloggers, chefs, restaurateurs and cookbook authors.

As part of the event, Webb was joined by Pinky Cole and Jenne´Claiborne, CEO of Slutty Vegan, a plant-based burger restaurant chain in Atlanta; Jenné Claiborne, vegan chef, author, YouTuber, Blogger, and Founder of Sweet Potato Soul; and Africa Miranda, the event’s moderator, author and beautypreneur.

Ahead of the Memorial Day holiday, each of the panelists were able to share their best food tips and recommendations for the perfect summer celebration, complemented by their favorite Seagram’s Escapes beverage. Cole shared her vegan Jamaican jerk chicken tacos paired with Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happy, Claiborne shared her vegan crab cakes with red pepper aioli paired with Seagram’s Escapes Passion Fruit Mango, and Miss Quad shared her recipe for her Orange Glazed Salmon Salad paired with Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happy.

Take a look at demo to see exactly how she prepared the dish. Will you be trying your hand at making Miss Quad’s salad? Let us know in the comments if so! Post pics to let us see how your salad turned out.