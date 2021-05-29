Chef Jenne´Claiborne demos how to make vegan crab cakes with red pepper aioli

Rolling Out partnered with Seagram’s Escapes to sponsor the third installment of ‘Cocktails and Conversations’, a conversation with female influencers and entrepreneurs who shared business tips and recipes ahead of the Memorial Day Weekend. As part of Seagram’s virtual 2021 Empowerment Tour, the May panel was held on Friday, May 21 at 7pm ET and featured esteemed African American women influencers in the food industry, including bloggers, chefs, restaurateurs and cookbook authors. These women cover aspects of food from vegan delights to soul food bites with a twist.

The panelists included:

Pinky Cole – Owner and Operator of Slutty Vegan, a plant-based burger restaurant chain in Atlanta

Jenné Claiborne – Vegan Chef, Author, YouTuber, Blogger, and Founder of Sweet Potato Soul

Miss Quad: Chef, Author, Talk Show Host, Entrepreneur, and Star of Bravo’s Married to Medicine

Africa Miranda – Author, Beautypreneur, Digital Personality and Actress (moderator)

During the discussion, the panelists shared their best food tips and recommendations for the perfect summer celebration, complemented by their favorite Seagram’s Escapes beverage. Claiborne demonstrated how to make her Vegan Crab Cakes with Red Pepper Aioli and paired the dish with Seagram’s Escapes Passion Fruit Mango. Cole shared how to make vegan Jamaican jerk chicken tacos and paired her dish with Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happy Flavor. And Miss Quad shared her recipe for her deliciously refreshing and light Orange Glazed Salmon Salad paired with Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happy flavor.

All of the demos were insightful, especially if you ever wondered what vegan crab cakes were made of and how to prepare them. Take a look at the video to discover how you can make vegan crab cakes too! Let us know how yours turns out. Drop your thoughts in the comments section.