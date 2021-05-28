Pinky Cole, Quad Webb and Jenne’ Claiborne discuss business and vegan delights

Seagram’s Escapes and the Rolling Out RIDE Conference recently hosted their third installment of Cocktails and Conversations, as part of their 2021 Women’s Empowerment Tour. The tour, which was started in March of this year, conducted its third panel on Friday, May 21 and consisted of authors, chefs and restaurateurs. Pinky Cole, CEO of Slutty Vegan; Quad Webb, TV Host, author and chef; as well as Jenne’ Claiborne, author of Sweet Potato Soul took to the virtual stage and engaged with audience members on success in business, their respective entrepreneurial journey’s, and they also discussed their individual cookbooks and/or restaurant. The panel was also moderated by beautypreneur Africa Miranda.

In light of the upcoming Memorial Day holiday, each of the panelists prepared a special dish from either their cookbook or their restaurant. Pinky Cole prepared Jamaican vegan jerk chicken tacos and paired it with Seagram’s Escapes flavor Jamaican Me Happy.

Quad Webb prepared a light and refreshing orange glazed salmon salad from her cookbook and paired it with Seagram’s Escapes Jamaican Me Happy flavor.

While Jenne’ Claiborne prepared vegan crab cakes and paired them with Seagram’s Escapes Passion Fruit Mango flavor.

Continue reading on the next page.