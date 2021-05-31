Nicki Minaj helps upcoming rapper Coi Leray fix her crown (video)

Nicki Minaj is a veteran in the hip-hop arena now and took to Twitter to give upcoming female rapper Coi Leray some encouraging support and helped her fix her crown in the process. Coi Leray, the daughter of rapper Benzino, performed at the H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem event at the Toyota Center in Houston on Saturday, May 29. Needless to say, the crowd wasn’t moved at all. A viral clip of the unresponsive audience has surfaced along with a few slanderous comments of her show, which caused the young rapper to momentarily question herself.

“The love use to outweigh the hate but now the hate outweigh the love and it’s slowing destroying me. Y’all haters are in my life for a reason, we gon have to just deal with each other. In with whatever smoke,” the “No More Parties” rapper expressed.

Nicki Minaj saw the young artist’s frustration and told her to block the haters out of her mind and to continue pushing.

“Don’t do that. Chin up. Always remember this, when black ppl not fkn w|you #TheyWillBoo. Those ppl were on their feet. That means they may not have known the song, but they were interested in getting to know more— so they were observing u. Charge it to the game & move on,” Nicki advised Coi Leray.

The words appeared to be exactly what the young artist needed to hear as she quickly abandoned her sorrow and self-pity.

“Thank you so much for this. This means everything and more to me. Wow. I’m speechless. You just gave me so much more hope. Thank you again,” Coi Leray responded back on Twitter.

Chicago rapper Polo G, who’s burning up the charts with his latest single “Rapstar,” also gave some words of encouragement to the rising MC.

“That’s always how it b when u 1st come in Compared to when u really blow u gotta block that s–t out & keep goin crazy u got it,” Polo G added to the rapper’s comments under her tweet.

Check out the performance which caused her momentary doubt on the following page as well as the video and remix to her song “No More Parties” featuring Lil Durk.