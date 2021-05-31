Nicki Minaj shares sweet video of 8-month-old son

Nicki Minaj’s son is learning to stand up by himself.

The 38-year-old rapper posted a sweet video on her Instagram on Saturday, May 29, 2021, of her 8-month-old baby boy — whose name is not yet known to the public — attempting to stand on his own for the first time.

In the clip, Minaj said to her son: “You trying to do all of that today? You’re not trying to do all of that today? Am I bothering you? You had it?”

And the “Anaconda” hitmaker then pretended to be her son, as she added: “Mama I had it, leave me alone already, please. I don’t got time for all of that, mama.”

Meanwhile, Minaj – who has her son with her husband Kenneth Petty – previously spoke about her time as a mother when she said breastfeeding had been “very painful.”

During a Q&A, Minaj was asked about breastfeeding, and she said: “He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital, which was very surprising to me.

“I was afraid maybe he wouldn’t. But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes (sic)”

The “Barbie Dreams” hitmaker admitted she was “butt naked” when her water broke at home, and her husband was “very scared” at that moment.

Quizzed about the experience, she replied: “Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back.

“As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out.

“I was weirdly calm & I quietly said “omg, I’m about to be in labor” He was very scared & I was laughing @ him. (sic)”

