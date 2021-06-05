NBA star James Harden teams up with Lil Baby and Lil Durk

Lil Baby and Lil Durk finally dropped their joint project Voice of the Heroes: The Album, on Friday, June 4. The 18-track project includes features with Meek Mill, Travis Scott, Young Thug and Rod Wave along with production from the likes of Murda Beatz, London on da Track and Nick Papz. Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden served as one of the executive producers of the project as the sports and music world intersect once again. While Harden has no plans to step into the booth, being an A&R of a project seems to come quite naturally.

“From the beginning, I’ve had a passion for basketball, and music has always gone hand and hand with it. It drives me on the daily to continue to be the best at what I do [and] to always strive for more. I see that same passion in Lil Baby and Lil Durk and can honestly say I’m a true fan. The initial idea was to get the two together to make a few songs. But with their work ethic and undeniable talent here we are,” Harden told Complex.

Harden also revealed that part of the project was recorded in his studio in Houston prior to making his move to Brooklyn.

“From late nights in my studio in Houston [and] the two of them being by my side as I transitioned from Houston to New York, it was truly an honor to watch them in their element. Countless hours in the studio watching them create was an absolute privilege to say the least. They put the same work and dedication into their craft as I do. Leaving all-night studio sessions going straight to practice with the songs they made gave me a newfound motivation. The Voice and The Hero – two killers at the top of their game the collaboration only seemed right. I just hope the same impact they have on me, they have on the world,” the NBA superstar told Complex.

The Chicago and Atlanta pairing also released the new visual “How It Feels.” Check out Lil Baby and Lil Durk speaking for the streets on the following page.