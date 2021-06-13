Since the rebirth of the Blazer in 2019, Chevy continuously found new and innovative ways to make their SUVs relevant. One such example was the creation of a small-sized SUV, the Trailblazer. Depending on what you are most interested in – horsepower or performance – Chevy has created a model with options any driver will appreciate.

The all-new Chevy Trailblazer AWD ACTIV was designed to meet the needs of most consumers. With a variety of trim levels, (L, LS, LT, ACTIV, and RS) and several paint options, such as their trendy two-tone design, there is bound to be one to meet your lifestyle. During my recent test drive, I had a chance to experience the ACTIV package. The Trailblazer ACTIV is ideal for the person with an active lifestyle, particularly young adults and college students. The Trailblazer is also perfect for female consumers who enjoy SUVs but prefer to drive a relatively smaller version like the Trailblazer.

The styling of the 2021 Trailblazer was taken from the larger midsize Blazer. The Trailblazer offers a variety of wheel designs to meet diving needs. The interior is especially aesthetically appealing. From the layout of the dashboard to the ease and assignability of the Infotainment System, all of the bells and whistles are in your line of sight or in arms-length reach.

In the Trailblazer ACTIV trim, the 10-way adjustable driver’s seat is standard equipment. The SUV also offers adequate space. I was able to fit comfortably behind the wheel with plenty of legroom.

On the road, the Trailblazer drives great. I was able to test drive the Trailblazer on its highway performance and the ride was good one. When it comes to fuel economy, the Trailblazer can get 26 mpg in the city and 30 mpg on the highway.

The suggested manufacturer’s price for the 2021 Trailblazer AWD ACTIV is $27,700. After added options and other fees the final price is $30,730.