Kodak Black gets day named for him in Florida

Kodak Black turned 24 on June 11 and Broward County, Florida, celebrated the occasion by naming the day for him. Commissioner Dale Holness declared June 11 Kodak Black Day as the Pompano Beach, Florida native was awarded for his charitable works and endeavors in the field of music. The “Tunnel Vision” rapper was presented with the award during a charity basketball game in Coral Springs, Florida. Prior to the proclamation, Kodak attended the charity basketball game that raised $5,000 to benefit the Lippman Youth Shelter.

“Thanks to Dale Holness @lawronin @iamfranckypierrepaul This Means More To Me Than Going Gold Or Platinum 💙❤️ Every Year June 11th We Gone Have A Good Time And Do Something Special Within Our Community 🦅🦅🦅,” Kodak Black posted on IG about the honor.

Black also dropped a 4-track EP on his birthday called Happy Birthday Kodak which features collaborations with Jacquees, Yo Gotti, Lil Keed, and Rylo Rodriguez. The project also includes the new single “Feelin’ Peachy” which he recently dropped a video for as well.

To celebrate his birthday, the newly pardoned rapper also purchased a customized Kobe Bryant-inspired Tesla Truck and decided to cop his fellow rapper Cardi B a diamond bracelet. The two bonded ever since she borrowed his famous “No Flockin” and transformed it into her breakout hit “Bodak Yellow.” The bracelet is studded with diamonds and spells out Cardi B’s daughter’s name, Kulture. Another portion of the bracelet spells out Cardiyak, which blends both their names.

“Cardi B I Hope You Like Yo Bracelet #CardiYak @iamcardib ❤️ #FeelinPeachy ⚔️ @shynejewelers,” the Florida rapper posted.

Check out Kodak Black receiving his flowers on the following page as well as his gift to Cardi B and his new video “Feelin’ Peachy.”