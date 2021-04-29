Kodak Black pleads guilty to 1st-degree assault and battery

Kodak Black put one more legal woe behind him on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, when he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault and battery on a teenage girl. The case stemmed from a 2016 incident when the “No Flockin’” rapper was accused of sexually assaulting a female high school student in a hotel room after a concert in South Carolina. Avoiding going back to prison, Kodak Black, whose real name is Bill Kapri, instead received a suspended 10-year sentence but will be on probation for 18 months.

According to reports by news station WBTW 13, Ed Clements, the solicitor for the 12th Judicial Circuit, which includes Florence County, South Carolina, where the case originated, said the victim agreed to the conditions of the plea deal. Under the agreement, Kodak Black must take full responsibility for the incident and publicly apologize to the victim — both of which he did in court — and that he must undergo counseling.

The victim, who was a minor in high school at the time, claimed Kodak raped her in a hotel room. She also told authorities that he bit her neck and right breast. The rapper was indicted for first-degree criminal sexual conduct and released after posting a $100,000 bond. He was facing up to 30 years in prison before he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge and accepted the plea deal.

“Today Bill Kapri took a plea to the legal charge of assault, a non-sex offense, and received 18 months probation. This was a change of charge from the original charge. Having consistently denied these 5-year-old allegations, he entered this plea in order to resolve the matter,” his attorneys said in a statement to the press.

The rapper also has come under fire after posting the decision on Twitter along with comments many perceive as smug after he got off too easily.

