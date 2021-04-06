Kodak Black’s entourage ambushed, security guard shot

Recently pardoned rapper Kodak Black was back on the streets for just over two months when his entourage was followed and shot at in Tallahassee, Florida.

Kodak and his crew were heading to a McDonald’s at about 3 a.m. after a Cultur3 Fest concert he headlined at a nightclub called Baja’s. According to WCTV, when they pulled up to the fast-food restaurant, KB went inside to grab some food while the entrance was blocked by a team member’s car.

One of the cars that was tailing Kodak left and then returned and that is when someone inside told Kodak that the car opened fire on his crew.

One of the bullets penetrated the door of one of the cars his security guard was in and struck him in the leg. The bullet hit an artery, causing him to lose a great deal of blood. He is now in stable condition at a local hospital, Kodak’s attorney Bradford Cohen told the television station.

There are no persons of interest or suspects at this time. However, RadarOnline reports that just on Sunday, April 4, 2021, music producer, Southside of 808 Mafia, posted a menacing video on his Instagram story in which he tagged Kodak. In the message, Southside reportedly said, “Yeah, you still a b—-. We could bump, too. I’ll be back in Miami in a week. Pull up wherever. We can bump. Don’t bring no security. Bring your n—-s, I’ll bring my n—-s, we can bump.”

Their beef stems from Black mentioning Southside’s girlfriend, Yung Miami, in an Instagram live video. Black used to date Miami before he went to jail, at which time Miami became pregnant with Southside’s baby.