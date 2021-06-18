Mic Terror raps with a purpose to keep listeners laughing and learning

Mic Terror is one of the premier rappers from Chicago. He is a man who wears many hats. He is a tastemaker and a trailblazer. He is an emcee’s emcee who has a knack for providing valuable information embedded in witty and purposeful bars.

The Riverdale, Illinois, native also is a co-founder of the music and fashion artist collective known as Treated Crew. Since leaving the group, he started his own brand and record label, THE O.P.S. Terror released his fifth album, The Rona, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and will release his sixth project, No Lives Matter, soon. He recently spoke with rolling out about his hometown, his musical approach and pursuing his dream while being a father.

Your style is skillful, hilarious and informative. Is that an intentional approach, and if so, why?

Very intentional. My style is how I communicate in general. I don’t think you should talk much unless it’s teaching or making people laugh. You shouldn’t rap without structure and skilled artistry.

What did you grow up listening to?

My pops used to buy all the new rap albums at Sam Goody in the ’90s. I spent a lot of time in his passenger seat listening to Ice Cube, Snoop, MC Breed, Wu-Tang, and Geto Boys.

Talk about Riverdale, Illinois. How did it inspire your artistry?

Riverdale is the perfect example of the effects of gentrification in reverse. We moved there when I was 10. It was a pretty nice middle-class area. By the time I was in high school, it began to deteriorate. I came of age there and learned a lot about the streets. It made me tough and smart. I love Riverdale.

On The Rona, you have a song called “RIDE” that details your departure from Treated Crew. Why did you share that?

People wanted to know why I left Treated Crew and why I didn’t hang with Mano anymore. I felt that was the best way to tell people what happened. It’s just the facts in rhyme form.

Continue reading and sample tracks from Mic Terror’s The Rona on the next page.