Candace Owens bashes Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday

President Biden officially made Juneteenth a national holiday on June 17 as he signed the new measure into law after the Senate passed the bill on Tuesday, June 15. Juneteenth celebrates June 19, 1865, the day Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger announced in Galveston, Texas, the end of slavery in accordance with President Abraham Lincoln’s 1863 Emancipation Proclamation and declared all people held in slavery must be freed.

Many slaves were unaware that the Emancipation Proclamation had been signed as their masters neglected to tell them the news. Juneteenth memorializes the official announcement of freedom. In 1980, Juneteenth became a Texas state holiday. In the years following, every state but South Dakota came to officially commemorate Juneteenth, but only a handful of states observe it as a paid holiday.

Conservative political pundit Candace Owens hit up Twitter and announced that she has no plans to observe the holiday and claimed that it further separates Black people from America.

“Juneteenth is soooo lame. Democrats really need to stop trying to repackage segregation. I’ll be celebrating July 4th and July 4th only. I’m American. It took all of two years for Democrats to train black Americans to worship criminals like George Floyd, beg for violence on the streets via ‘defund the police’ and to celebrate segregation in the form of ‘Black Independence Day’. I just cannot comprehend the rampant stupidity,” Owens tweeted.

Candace also claimed that Juneteenth is just another reminder for Black people to not get over slavery, adding that the holiday is another means of “emotional programming for black people that choose to opt into the perpetual victim mentality.”

“Every single race has been enslaved at some point in human history. Africans are still enslaved today. This is not a holiday. This is more emotional training from Democrats to see ourselves as somehow separate from America. Independence Day is July 4th. The end,” she tweeted.

Owens is still waving the Trump banner as well and disparaged the formal recognition of the new holiday.

“America doesn’t discriminate against people based on skin. Twitter is literally so boring without Trump. It’s just demented leftists making up random celebrations and trends like, HAPPY TRANSGENDER GYMNAST AWARENESS MONTH,” she added in her posts.