Candace Owens launching conservative talk show (trailer)

Candace Owens is getting into the television talk show game and will launch her self-titled show “Candace” on March 19 with the conservative news website, The Daily Wire.

The Daily Wire describes the program as a conservative late-night talk show that will include Owens delivering an opening monologue, a guest interview and a panel discussion. Cashing in on her fan base, the show will only be available to Daily Wire subscribers and not free on YouTube like a lot of their other programs.

“Conservatives want to feel heard in the culture. Candace is going to be funny, it’s going to be light-hearted, but most importantly it’s going to be hopeful. I am intimately involved in the production of the show, and I am incredibly excited to bring it to audiences,” Owens said in a written statement to Black Enterprise.

“Candace” will showcase “inspiring stories about Americans from all walks of life and will air on Fridays in front of a live audience in the Daily Wire’s new studio based in Nashville, Tennessee. The conservative news website headquarters was previously located in Los Angeles.

“When Candace Owens speaks, people listen, which is what makes her one of the most provocative and exciting cultural commentators of our time,” the Daily wire’s co-founder Jeremy Boreing added in the statement. “We’re thrilled to be working with Candace and look forward to introducing a different side of her to America. It’s going to be unlike anything that’s happened at The Daily Wire. I think, truly, different in kind from anything that’s happened in conservative new media.”

