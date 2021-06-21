Bobby Shmurda gives away meals and haircuts on Father’s Day (video)

Long prison sentences tend to radically alter a person’s perspective on life. Bobby Shmurda is a prime example of that.

The New York-based rapper, who recently emerged from a six-year stay with the Bureau of Prisons, spent Father’s Day delivering a variety of goods and services to underprivileged and disadvantaged fathers and their families.

Shmurda, 26, who was born in Brooklyn as Ackquille Jean Pollard, gave out free meals and haircuts to fathers and their children at homeless shelters throughout the borough on Sunday, June 20, 2021.

According to TMZ, the “Hot Boy” emcee provided free Caribbean-inspired meals at the Win Shelter and CAMBA Men’s Shelter that included “jerk salmon, curried chickpeas, stew chicken, mac and cheese, scrambled eggs, mixed veggies, fried chicken wings and even waffles.”

Furthermore, as Complex magazine reported, Shmurda also continued his electronic giveaways that he normally conducts on Instagram, but this time he did it in person. With his godchildren in tow to help with the altruistic act, Shmurda gave away “gaming consoles, board games, action figures, footballs, jump ropes, costumes” and other items. The fathers were given books and clothes for Father’s Day.

Meanwhile, TMZ pointed out that Shmurda is working on new material for his upcoming album, but there was no timetable given for when it may be ready for public consumption.

Take a look at Shmurda’s heartwarming gesture for Father’s Day.