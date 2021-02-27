Bobby Shmurda explains how he survived prison

Bobby Shmurda was released on Feb. 23 from Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora, New York, after completing a six-year bid. The New York rapper was originally sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading to one count of third-degree conspiracy and one count of weapons possession.

Originally charged with conspiracy to commit murder, possession of weapons and reckless endangerment, Shmurda became eligible for conditional early release on parole as a result of good behavior and will remain under supervision until Feb. 23, 2026.

The rapper sat down with GQ this week for one of his first interviews and talked about his prison experience and how he kept a positive demeanor.

“My spirit’s always gon’ be up. I used to sleep next to people who had 40 to life,” explained Shmurda. “People who’ve been in there for 30 years and haven’t laughed — I’d have them crying all day. When you got good energy, no matter where you at, you can bring a smile to someone’s face.”

