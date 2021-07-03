Boyz II Men’s Shawn Stockman raising money for autistic kids

Boyz II Men crooner Shawn Stockman has been open about his son’s autism over the years and established Micah’s Voice to help parents afford raising a special needs child. The 48-year-old Grammy award winner shares three kids with his wife Sharhonda, twin sons Micah and Ty, 18, and younger daughter Brooklyn. Stockman and his wife established the foundation after Micah was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2. Stockman stopped by TMZ on July 2 to discuss a new charitable partnership for fans to purchase limited-edition SEVENFRIDAY brand watches with proceeds benefiting Micah’s Voice and families in need.

“The foundation is called Micah’s Voice and it’s named after my son who was diagnosed with autism at two years old. My wife Sharhonda and I created this foundation because in the midst of this journey we went through a lot of trials and tribulations … trying to find the right people to help our son. In the midst of that, we realized from looking at our bills at the end of every year [that this] is it can be very expensive. And for the average family with the average salary, this could be extremely damaging to a family to take care of their child with this condition. So Micah’s Voice’s job is to raise funds to provide grants for those families that would normally not be able to afford the therapist and behaviorists and the therapy itself,” the “End Of The Road” singer explained.

The “MotownPhilly” hitmaker also explained that all proceeds will go directly to the cause and it was a great chance to stunt for a cause.

“This watch is different from any other Rolex or Patek that you might have because when you look down on it, not only do you look at the smile on it which is the Micah’s Voice logo, you can look down and say that you actually helped somebody. It’s not self-gratifying like most watches are and again that money will go directly to helping families with developing their child and getting their child right with this journey called autism,” Stockman added.

Check out Shawn Stockman discussing raising funds for autism below and you can find out more information about his non-profit as well as purchasing the limited edition SEVENFRIDAY watch at micahvoice.org.