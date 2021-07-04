Eminem signs Atlanta rapper Grip and unveils his new video ‘Gutter’

Eminem recently added Atlanta rapper Grip to his Shady Records talent roster as he signed, sealed and closed the deal with the popular performer. The East Atlanta MC first made waves in 2017 with his debut project Porch followed by 2019’s Snubhouse. Without taking the time to rest, he then fired back in 2020 with two more projects, Halo and PROBOSCIDEA.

“Grip is the type of artist that brings you into his world and expresses himself through a completely composed body of work. If true album artists in this era are a rare breed, then Grip is a unicorn. We’re excited for him to join the Shady Records family,” Shady president Paul Rosenberg told Complex.

Dubbed “Atlanta’s Next Great Storyteller” by Complex, Grip joins Shady’s ever-growing roster which currently consists of Boogie and Conway The Machine. His debut project with Shady is slated to drop before the end of the year.

“It was one of those full-circle moments because I grew up on Eminem, so to have him reach out and let me know how dope my s— is was so cool. [I’m] excited to partner with Shady [and] Interscope and get the music out on a larger platform,” Grip told Complex about the signing.

Grip also just debuted his first single and video from the label called “Gutter” which features Wara. The visual was directed by Caleb Seales and features the rapper in a padded room and restrained in a straightjacket as he fights off some of life’s temptations. Grip also discussed with Complex his musical origins and what drew him to pick up the mic.

Continue reading on the next page and check out the new video.