Kodak Black gives out truckload of air conditioners in hometown (photos)

By Terry Shropshire | July 5, 2021 |

Kodak Black at WGCI’s Big Jam in Chicago  (Photo by Eddy “Precise” Lamarre for rolling out)

One of rap’s most reviled and controversial artists has now become one of the genre’s most prolific givers.

Kodak Black was filmed over the July Fourth holiday weekend giving away a truckload of air conditioning units to underprivileged families in his hometown of Pompano Beach, Florida, a 10 miles north of Fort Lauderdale.

South Florida’s weather is akin to an unrelenting sauna in the summer months. Kodak, 24, who grew up in the Golden Acres section of Pompano as Bill Kapri (but who was born Dieuson Octave), showed up at his old stomps with 100 AC units.

“God [has] been with me when I had to take from people. Now that I’m blessed enough to give back, that’s what I like to do. So, we out here passing out AC units, helping install them,” Kodack said while perched on the back of a delivery truck packed with AC units.

“We do it for the projects, the people relying on just enough cash to survive. Y’all come get y’all ACs. We out here,” he said.

Community advocate Francky Pierre-Paul, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit organization A Different Shade of Love, helped coordinate the altruistic act, according to Revolt TV. Pierre-Paul documented the event on his Instagram account.

“Kodak not only respects where he is from, but he values the people that looked out for him while he was there,” Pierre-Paul wrote.



