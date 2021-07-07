Singer T’Melle shares what made her stronger

Although born and raised in Philadelphia, R&B singer T’Melle began her music career early in life in the city of Atlanta. Under the mentorship of Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of the Grammy Award-winning group TLC, T’Melle’s journey took an unexpected turn. She was severely injured in the Honduras car collision that took Left Eye’s life in 2002. T’Melle overcame her injuries and learned to walk again, and the experience added extra fuel to the entertainer’s fire to make her dream come true.

What makes you different from other artists?

It’s a lot of new artists out there, but I’m a living testimony to go for whatever it is that you want in life. I’m here to motivate people to think bigger than your current situation. There are no limits when it comes to going for what you want out of life!

What led you to music?

I always tell people that music chose me. I was singing before I could talk. No lie, my mom can tell you. I loved music as a baby. My mom listened to a lot of iconic singers that I’m inspired by now like Barbra Streisand, Minnie Riperton and Mariah Carey. I also naturally gravitated towards musicals as a kid.

Let’s talk specifically about your latest project. What was the inspiration for it?

My project is called Work4It because this entire process has been work! I recorded this album during the pandemic. The world was shut down so I decided to vent about everything that I was feeling during that time in song form — love, sex, hurt, motivation and disappointments. Work4it is my diary.

