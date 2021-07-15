Marla Gibbs finally getting star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Marla Gibbs, who became an indelible part of urban America with her starring role in the iconic sitcom “The Jeffersons,” will finally be awarded her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Gibbs, 90, informed her 175,000 Instagram followers that she will receive her star five decades after she played the hilariously smart-mouthed maid opposite Sherman Hemsley and Isabel Sanford from 1975 to 1985.

The star of her own 1980s sitcom, “227,” used a Snoop Dogg post where he claims Gibbs is not held in the same esteem as another venerated actress, Betty White, to explain that she does feel beloved.

“I truly appreciate all of your support and love. I do feel celebrated and I’m receiving a star on the Hollywood walk of fame thanks to you,” Gibbs penned. She also added a video giving thanks on IG live.

Gibbs said she will receive her own star on July 20 at 11:30 a.m. PST. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce explained to the public that she will be placed on Hollywood Boulevard, right in front of “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“Marla is one of the world’s most beloved and talented actresses known around the world. Her feistiness and tenacity for her work are legendary and we are proud to welcome her to the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame, according to EURweb.

While Gibbs does feel the love from urbanites, she has quipped about being called the “Black Betty White” in the past so often.

“I’ve been called the “black Betty White” so many times that I started wondering…does anyone call Betty the “white Marla Gibbs”?! 😂🤔😂 So glad we finally got to work together,” she said on the set of the defunct sitcom “Hot in Cleveland” in May of 2018.