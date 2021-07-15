Phylicia Rashad nominated for her 6th Emmy Award

“The Cosby Show” did not make Phylicia Rashad a star. It revealed her.

The screen legend continues to fortify her incomparable legacy by garnering her third consecutive Emmy Award nomination for her role in the hit drama series “This is Us.”

In total, this is Rashad’s sixth Emmy nod. Rashad’s relationship with the Emmys began nearly four decades ago when she got her first two nominations in the lead role as Clair Huxtable on “The Cosby Show” in 1985 and 1986.

Speaking of “The Cosby Show,” Rashad’s nod comes on the heels of the explosive controversy she created when she celebrated the release of her former TV husband, Bill Cosby, after he was released early from prison on a technicality on June 30, 2021.

Rashad’s latest nomination was earned in the category of Drama Guest Actress. Rashad plays Carol Clarke, the notoriously nosy and overbearing mother of Susan Kelechi Watson’s character Beth Pearson in the intergenerational drama show.

The 73-year-old actress also boasts a nomination from 2008 when she played Lena Younger in the TV adaptation of Lorraine Hansberry’s iconic stage play, A Raisin in the Sun.