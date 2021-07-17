Rapper Biz Markie dies at 57

Rapper Biz Markie passed away in a Baltimore hospital on Friday, July 16, 2021. The beloved rapper’s cause of death is confirmed only as a series of diabetic complications. According to family sources, his wife, Tara Hall, was bedside holding his hand when he died.

The “Just A Friend” creator born Marcel Theo Hall played a major role in the mainstreaming of rap, and is mourned by music icons and fans around the world including posts from Questlove, Kirk Franklin, E-40 and more.

Stay posted for updates on this story.