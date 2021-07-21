Doja Cat speaks out about cancel culture, injustices female rappers face

Twenty-five-year-old rap star Doja Cat has hit out at cancel culture and revealed that she prefers to respond to hate with love.

“The chaos is entertaining, is it not? It happens but people have good reason to be upset sometimes and people have no reason to be upset sometimes,” she said.

Doja was previously accused of using racist language on chat-room sites, and although she’s denied being involved in any racist conversations, she’s now explained her thoughts on the controversy.

The rap star — who previously apologized to anyone she offended — told Power 106: “There are times where people will understand you’re apologetic — or they don’t have to accept your apology at all, which is completely fair — but it’s how you handle it. And I think that if you are combative against people who are continuously trying to tear you down, it doesn’t benefit you or the other people.”

Last year, Doja turned to Instagram to address allegations she’d used racist language online.

The rap star decided to issue a public apology after #DojaCatIsOverParty started to trend on Twitter.

