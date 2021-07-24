6 must-have items for your summer wardrobe

Although fashion trends are fun to play with, there are few must-have summer staples. Whether you’re going for a walk on the beach or grabbing a drink with friends, these pieces will always be timeless and interchangeable for your looks this summer.

A plain, white T-shirt may seem simple, but it is the most reusable and versatile piece you could possibly have. It can be worn with jeans, skirts, shorts, and just about anything else you can think of. It also provides stability to your outfit if you are in the mood for a bright, attention-grabbing statement piece. If you manage to keep it white throughout your summer shenanigans it could even help frame your fall wardrobe.

A neutral sandal will just about be your best friend during the summer. Nudes, earth tones, or white won’t weigh your outfit down and will allow you to be creative with your summer fashions. Plus, the open style elongates your legs, and is great for showing off that tan.

Of course, you have to have a pair of denim shorts for the heat. Denim shorts can be worn to just about any summer activity and dressed up or down to fit the occasion. Not to mention, quality denim is super durable, which provides longevity for the summers to come.

If you plan to visit the beach or pool, you will need a great swimsuit. Although swimsuits can be trend-reliant pieces, there is no need to be intimidated by the range of selections. Whether it’s a one-piece, two-piece, or three-piece, as long as it makes you feel like the finest person on that beach, your confidence will do the talking.

When you’re trying to stay cool under the summer sun or trying to save time getting ready, the right summer dress will get the job done. My summer dress of choice is a maxi dress for the functionality and comfort that above-the-knee dresses do not offer. These dresses come in so many styles and silhouettes, there should be no problem finding one to work into your rotation.

Sunglasses are probably the most functional summer necessity. Not only do they protect your eyes from UV rays, but they can show off your personality and add a fun element to your outfit. Whether you go for large or small frames, classic aviator or a more unique shape, a good pair of shades will jazz up your outfit.