Hyundai Motor America introduced the Venue to the North American market in 2020 as a five-door subcompact crossover SUV. Since its introduction, the Venue has caught the attention of consumers for its spunky design and value. The Venue’s super frugal cost and an abundance of standard features earned Hyundai the 2021 Best Value award by Cars.com.

“In the last year, people overwhelmingly chose personal vehicles over mass transit. Paired with financial worries, affordable cars became even more important,” said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief of Cars.com.

The 2021 Venue SEL screams affordability. When I first laid eyes on this adorable car, two things came to mind: cost and a great car for a first time car buyer or the college grad.

The Venue has a starting price of $18,750 (don’t forget to add destination $1,750) and it comes with a host technology and standard features. All Venue trim levels, SE, Denim, SEL) include Forward Collision-Avoidance Assistance with Pedestrian Detection, Lane Keep Assist, Driver Attention Warning, and an 8-inch display infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration.

The 2021 Venue SEL is a subcompact. Behind the wheel, I found satisfying space for my 6’3″ frame. However, it leaves no room for the passenger sitting behind the driver. Hey, who cares? The driver should always be comfortable.

The interior amenities offer the basics of comfort. However, it did not take away from an enjoyable ride. In my test drive of the Venue SEL, the following options were included: Blind-Spot Collision Warning, Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, LED lamps, alloy wheels, sunroof, navigation, Hyundai Blue Link technology, a 6-speaker audio system, and roof side rails.

The Hyundai Venue is an economic-friendly crossover SUV. With that in mind, the 2021 Venue SEL is powered by a 1.6-liter, four-cylinder engine producing 121 horsepower. Fuel efficiency for the Venue is stellar at 30 MPG in the city and 33 MPG on the highway.

The 2021 Hyundai Venue is worth taking notice of. Along with Hyundai’s 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain warranty makes the Venue, hands down 2021’s best value car.