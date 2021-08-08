DaBaby song ‘Nah, Nah, Nah’ with Kanye reportedly taken off streaming service

DaBaby is in the middle of a catastrophic career freefall after he uttered egregiously homophobic comments at the Rolling Loud festival in suburban Miami in late July 2021.

The rap superstar, born in Cleveland, Ohio as Jonathan Lyndale Kirk and who makes Charlotte his home, has been dropped from the roster of a startling succession of highly profitable music festivals domestically and abroad. The incineration of his brand and image began when he told fans to hold their phone lights up if men don’t perform oral sex with other men in the parking lot.

According to The Jasmine Brand, it appears that DaBaby’s collaboration with Kanye West on the hit song “Nah Nah Nah” is no longer available on streaming services. TJB speculates that Kanye may have pulled the song down due to the nuclear fallout from the controversy.

Meanwhile, DaBaby continues to refuse to take a meeting with LGBTQ groups who want to talk to him about his injurious public pronouncements, according to SandraRose.com.

In fact, the current maelstrom invokes memories of Yeezy’s 16-year-old interview with MTV’s Sway where Ye had to reconcile his homophobia as a teen.

He became temporarily anti-gay as a reflex to classmates asking him if he was “gay” because he talked, walked and moved differently.

“If you see something and you don’t want to be that because there’s such a negative connotation towards it, you try to separate yourself from it so much that it made me homophobic by the time I was through with high school,” he said in 2005, according to Billboard.

Not long afterwards, Kanye had a change of heart when he learned a relative was gay. “I remember my cousin told me that another one of my cousins was gay, and that point was the turning point where I was like, ‘Yo, this is my cousin, I love him. I’ve been discriminating against gays. Do I discriminate against my cousin?’ And then everything starts to click,” he said.

