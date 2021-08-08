The WNBA to select its 25 greatest players of all time

The WNBA is commemorating its 25th season this year and will soon unveil the league’s 25 greatest players of all time. The WNBA announced, “The W25” and the first-ever launch of the “Vote for the GOAT” program. “The W25” platform will consist of identifying and honoring the WNBA’s 25 greatest and most influential players since its inception in 1997. These game-changing athletes will be selected based on their overall contribution to the league and their respective communities. The program will also allow fans to vote for their pick for greatest WNBA player of all time with the #WNBAGoatVote hashtag on Twitter, online at WNBA.com or the WNBA App.

“We are excited to recognize and honor the greatest names in women’s professional basketball as part of our continuing celebration of the WNBA’s 25th season. Throughout the 2021 season, we are celebrating a quarter of a century of the impact the WNBA has made on sports and society, and on generations of young and diverse athletes. As we prepare for the first-ever Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game and the resumption of our regular season schedule in mid-August, we are pleased to announce The W25 platform and the Vote for the GOAT program,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to ESPN.

The selection of the league’s 25 greatest and most influential players will begin with a list of nearly 75 nominees selected based on factors such as on-court performance, overall ability, leadership, sportsmanship and community service, and their contributions to team success and the overall growth of women’s basketball.

A select panel composed of media members and women’s basketball pioneers and advocates will then cast the votes that will determine “The W25,” which will be unveiled on Sunday, Sept. 5, during the ABC broadcast of the Las Vegas Aces at Chicago Sky game. Beginning on Sept. 5 immediately following the announcement of The W25, fans will have an opportunity to vote for the member of that esteemed group that they believe is the greatest WNBA player of all time through the “Vote for the GOAT.”