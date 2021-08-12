Hallmark Mahogany VP Alexis Kerr receives ‘Lionheart Business Award’ at IWOP

The 4th Annual International Women of Power (IWOP) Luncheon was held on Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the beautiful Marriott Hotel located in Marina Del Rey, CA. Produced by Koshie Mills, founder and executive producer of the global multimedia enterprise Heirs of Afrika (HOA), the elegant luncheon was created to celebrate Black women and honor international women of power who are change agents, thought leaders and dynamic representations in entertainment, fashion, beauty, and business.

The Hallmark Mahogany brand was the presenting sponsor for this joyful celebration of sisterhood and the brand perfectly aligned with the event’s theme of celebrating the excellence of Black women. Mahogany’s brand is a personal expression brand that provides an authentic and engaging experience for African American consumers and those inspired by African American culture.

Alexis Kerr, vice president of the Hallmark Mahogany Brand, was honored with the Lionheart Business “Akofena” Award. Kerr looked regal as she donned an exquisite authentic custom dress from the villages of Nigeria, Africa. When asked about being honored at the event, she replied, “Today marks six months on the job at Hallmark Mahogany. It’s an exciting time as I look back on all of the amazing work we’ve done as it relates to the Black community, and as it relates to the African American woman. We’re on this transformative journey from becoming an amazing card brand that’s been around for thirty years into a lifestyle brand. We’re looking at who [our customer] is, from her faith, how is she rooted in purpose and how is she connected to community. And it’s through those strategic pillars that we’re at amazing events like this, honoring other impactful and powerful women who spend their lives making sure that they contribute to the lives of other African American women.”

The event honored several other incredible women with superpowers as well. As such, Kerr was asked about her own superpowers and she replied, “It’s the ability to reach back and give back. I’m always focused on the future and how we’re cultivating amazing relationships with the next generation. It’s how I’m giving back and pulling forward. That’s what my superpower is.”

Kerr’s fellow honorees included:

